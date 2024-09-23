GACHAGUA clutching at straws in his battle to survive as he ‘reinstates’ MALALA as UDA Secretary General months after his ouster

This is after he resurfaced with ousted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala at a rally yesterday and allegedly reinstalled him back to his position.
In a statement, Malala claimed
that he is still the legal Secretary General and noted that those in office
after his ouster were holding it unlawfully.
Malala revealed that the
Registrar of Political Party’s office still recognises him as the UDA
Secretary-General despite the party appointing Hassan Omar to take over
from him.
"There was a little issue
but I am still the party secretary-general according to the Registrar of
Political Parties Office," Malala stated.
Wading into the controversy of
the broad-based government, Malala noted that despite his ally Rigathi Gachagua
supporting the idea, he has been pushed as a victim by impeachment
threats.
As a result, he appealed to
President William Ruto to step in and stop the impending impeachment motion
against Gachagua, saying should the President support such a political move,
then he stood to be a casualty come 2027.
He equally asked Ruto to
call his house to order and move in to stop any plot to frustrate his
Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
