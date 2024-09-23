GACHAGUA clutching at straws in his battle to survive as he ‘reinstates’ MALALA as UDA Secretary General months after his ouster









Monday, September 23, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a drowning man desperately clutching at any straw he can find.

This is after he resurfaced with ousted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala at a rally yesterday and allegedly reinstalled him back to his position.

In a statement, Malala claimed that he is still the legal Secretary General and noted that those in office after his ouster were holding it unlawfully.

Malala revealed that the Registrar of Political Party’s office still recognises him as the UDA Secretary-General despite the party appointing Hassan Omar to take over from him.

"There was a little issue but I am still the party secretary-general according to the Registrar of Political Parties Office," Malala stated.

Wading into the controversy of the broad-based government, Malala noted that despite his ally Rigathi Gachagua supporting the idea, he has been pushed as a victim by impeachment threats.

As a result, he appealed to President William Ruto to step in and stop the impending impeachment motion against Gachagua, saying should the President support such a political move, then he stood to be a casualty come 2027.

He equally asked Ruto to call his house to order and move in to stop any plot to frustrate his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

