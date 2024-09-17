Good news at last as Hillside Endarasha Academy owner announces big changes after fire tragedy that killed 21 students – Look!





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Hillside Endarasha Academy owner David Kinyua has announced several changes being made to the school after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) handed it over for renovations on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, Kinyua stated that a committee was formed to ensure all pupils who lost their property in the fire are fully compensated.

He emphasized that parents will not be required to repurchase anything when the school resumes.

“We have planned how the pupils will be given everything. All the way from the mattress, box, uniform, and shoes, so the children will come the way they left,” Kinyua stated.

As for the reopening of the school, he noted that he recalled the parents for a prayer meeting on Monday where they will discuss the way forward, including reopening, for a smooth transition for the pupils.

Also present at the meeting will be a reverend from the local church, education officials, and teachers.

The owner further noted that the dormitory that burned down will not be renovated but another one will be built afresh at a different site.

Additionally, the pathway leading to the building has also been closed to ensure that the pupils, especially the boys heading to their dorms will not be re-traumatized.

Kinyua revealed that there are several well-wishers ready and willing to donate to the affected pupils.

