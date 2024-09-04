See how Senator ONYONKA shamed ‘State House gatekeeper’ DENNIS ITUMBI for claiming that RUTO is not over-taxing Kenyans and stealing





Wednesday, September 4,2024 - Kisii County Senator, Richard Onyonka has blasted President William Ruto‘s Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi, after he defended the government over accusations of bad governance, corruption, and overtaxing Kenyans.

Onyonka, in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, claimed that the government can run the country without overtaxing Kenyans like President William Ruto and his cronies are doing.

But Itumbi came to the defense of Ruto, saying that there is no way that the government can fund free education, health, and other projects without over-taxing Kenyans.

" We need no taxes, Kenya has enough money to fund free education, Free Health and still build roads, provide water and service debt," Hata kama ni popularity politics,” Itumbi told Onyonka.

In a quick and strongly worded response, Onyonka urged Itumbi, whom he labeled as a "Statehouse gatekeeper," not to defend a failing government.

“I understand how much you gov't gatekeepers get when some of us talk about how BROKEN THE SYSTEM IS! Yes, Kenya needs no ADDITIONAL TAXES on Kenyans, for us to run our Education, Health, and Infrastructure! What we need is to stop the WASTAGE & CORRUPTION!,” Onyonka stated.

