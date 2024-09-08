KALONZO MUSYOKA‘s man slams RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid as a joke and predicts crushing defeat for BABA.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has poured cold water on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next Africa Union chairperson (AUC).

Raila Odinga's bid, backed by President William Ruto, has seen the government deploy its full machinery to campaign for the veteran politician.

However, speaking on Saturday, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo stated that Raila Odinga will fail miserably in his AUC bid, citing a lack of the necessary support to secure the prestigious role.

Maanzo noted that during the launch of his bid at the State House in Nairobi, there was minimal representation from key diplomatic figures.

"We all wish Raila well in the African Union. However, the way this campaign is being run is like a game.

"If Raila were receiving a proper campaign, we would have seen presidents here on the launch day, at least 30; we would see Arabs here, we would see French-speaking people.

"In diplomatic language, if a minister is being used, it means the president is telling you that you have failed," Maanzo stated.

The outspoken senator further remarked that if Raila Odinga fails to secure the AUC chairperson role, President William Ruto will be held responsible.

He accused Ruto and his allies of not putting enough effort into the campaign, implying that Raila was being misled.

"So, we wish Raila well, but woe unto Ruto if Raila doesn’t make it to the African Union. We will blame you, Ruto, because you are campaigning like a joke.

"It’s as if you’re playing games with Raila Odinga," Maanzo stated.

