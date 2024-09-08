DENNIS ITUMBI claims MORARA KEBASO is campaigning for RUTO’s 2027 re-election by exposing his ghost projects – LOOK!





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - The Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, Dennis Itumbi, has thanked activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso for campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Morara Kebaso has been traversing the country on board his Toyota Prado exposing President William Ruto’s lie and his unfinished projects.

With the help of the Kenyan online citizenry, Kebaso was recently equipped with vehicles and other resources to help his campaign.

Reacting to the developments, Itumbi said by the government critic touring the country highlighting the projects, he was popularising Ruto to the benefit of his 2027 re-election bid.

"I think Morara Kebaso is doing a good job in campaigning for President William Ruto in 2027.

"I can assure you that all he has done, he has put an encyclopedia or a work plan of the programmes Ruto will have completed in their majority," said Itumbi.

While defending the president, Itumbi claimed that the highlighted projects stalled after they were allegedly defunded by the previous regime.

He appeared to support Morara's initiative, saying the president would be keen to work on the projects given that they are being spotlighted.

"I love what he is doing. It is good to take the government into account. I can assure you that all those projects will be completed because they are part of the plan.

"I'm sure the script Morara will use in 2027 will be "I said this, and the government did"," said Itumbi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST