I will not allow RAILA ODINGA to displace me in the government that we have supported since 2022 – GACHAGUA says





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed not to be displaced in the government by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is currently sharing the 'top layer' with President William Ruto.

Raila, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, hijacked the Gen Z protests and joined the Government in what is now being referred to as a broad-based government.

While speaking at the funeral of the former NACADA CEO Victor Okioma in Trans Nzoia County, Gachagua dismissed concerns that Raila's collaboration with President William Ruto would impact his position in the government.

"I am an old metal. I am in the government. Didn't I fight for this government? There's no way I can move even an inch," Gachagua said.

He reiterated that including new people in the Kenya Kwanza government cannot displace those already there.

He affirmed his support for Raila's involvement in the government, stating that it has contributed to uniting the country.

"We have welcomed those that the president has brought into the government so we can start working together," he said.

The second in command reiterated that any plans to displace him from the government would fail, as he remains strong.

The Kenyan DAILY POST