RAILA ODINGA’s main opponent for the AUC race Djibouti’s MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF has an impressive CV (LOOK)





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamoud Youssouf, is one of the front runners in the race to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat as African Union chairperson when he retires in February 2025.

Mahamoud together with former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the two candidates who are engaged in a neck-and-neck diplomatic race for African Union chairperson, which will conclude in February next year.

Raila, 79, and Mahamoud, 58, have outlined their missions and visions for Africa as they campaign for the top continental post.

Mahamoud has an edge over Raila due to his impressive academic credentials, having pursued advanced education across multiple international borders, while Raila Odinga’s academic background is considered less extensive.

Mahamoud has also an added advantage since he has been endorsed by 21 French-speaking countries and 10 Islamic countries led by Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

Here is a video outlining Mahamoud Youssouf‘s mission and vision for African men, women, and youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST