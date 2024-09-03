KALONZO and GEMA leaders form the ‘ACA’ movement to fight for Kenyans after RUTO bought RAILA ODINGA and his men

Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and some section of Mt Kenya leaders have formed a new movement to fight for good governance and other public interest issues.
The caucus known as the 'Aca
Movement', comprises representatives from the Kikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba
communities, who said they came together to fill the void created by the alleged
death of opposition in national politics and Parliament.
They said President William Ruto
created a void in national discourse after he bought Raila Odinga and his men
by appointing them to his cabinet.
“We take cognisance of the fact
that opposition has recently been dealt a big blow by the Executive following
the joining of a big chunk of it into Government, ultimately annihilating
checks and balances within government and its excesses, both inside and outside
Parliament,” says a statement read by Stephen Ndicho, the group’s interim
Secretary and former MP for Juja.
Addressing journalists during
the launch of the lobby in Kiambu town, the members pledged to visit all the
GEMA Counties including the Diaspora, to establish Aca Movement branches for
ease of coordinating their activities and responding to issues in real-time.
“Without active and loud voices
in Parliament today to oppose and say NO to bad governance, punitive
taxation, legislation of oppressive laws and raising other issues
negatively impacting on Kenyans out here, it is imperative that other
progressive minds and voices must come up to fill that void,” Ndicho stated.
“The word ‘Aca’ in Kikuyu means
No and we shall be saying No to anti-people issues, bad governance, corruption
in the country, inequality in wealth creation or job opportunities,
availability and allocation of the same, and blatant theft of public resources
from virtually all departments of government,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
So many movements: GenZ, GenZote, Haki coalition, ACA movement. Indeed, Kalonzo is spoilt for choiceReplyDelete