KALONZO and GEMA leaders form the ‘ACA’ movement to fight for Kenyans after RUTO bought RAILA ODINGA and his men





Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and some section of Mt Kenya leaders have formed a new movement to fight for good governance and other public interest issues.

The caucus known as the 'Aca Movement', comprises representatives from the Kikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba communities, who said they came together to fill the void created by the alleged death of opposition in national politics and Parliament.

They said President William Ruto created a void in national discourse after he bought Raila Odinga and his men by appointing them to his cabinet.

“We take cognisance of the fact that opposition has recently been dealt a big blow by the Executive following the joining of a big chunk of it into Government, ultimately annihilating checks and balances within government and its excesses, both inside and outside Parliament,” says a statement read by Stephen Ndicho, the group’s interim Secretary and former MP for Juja.

Addressing journalists during the launch of the lobby in Kiambu town, the members pledged to visit all the GEMA Counties including the Diaspora, to establish Aca Movement branches for ease of coordinating their activities and responding to issues in real-time.

“Without active and loud voices in Parliament today to oppose and say NO to bad governance, punitive taxation, legislation of oppressive laws and raising other issues negatively impacting on Kenyans out here, it is imperative that other progressive minds and voices must come up to fill that void,” Ndicho stated.

“The word ‘Aca’ in Kikuyu means No and we shall be saying No to anti-people issues, bad governance, corruption in the country, inequality in wealth creation or job opportunities, availability and allocation of the same, and blatant theft of public resources from virtually all departments of government,” he added.

