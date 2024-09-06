JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK’s divorce faces challenges amid asset disputes

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may face challenges in dividing their assets because they couldn't sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage.
A source told People that their ongoing divorce
'has the potential to get ugly' since they did not sign a prenuptial agreement.
The source noted that 'there are some sticking points over
financials' between the superstar, 55, and two-time Oscar winner, 52, who
eloped at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
In her divorce filing, Lopez, who listed their separation
date as April 26, 2024, wrote that their assets were 'unknown.'
According to California state law, only the income
and assets they earned during their short-lived marriage are 'considered
community property and subject to division.'
This includes the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased for
$60.8 million last year and a number of the projects and endorsements
they've done since tying the knot.
They are currently in mediation which is a less
formal, faster alternative to a traditional divorce.
According to Wagner & Bloch's website, 'Divorce
mediation is an alternative dispute resolution process where a third-party
mediator guides a separating couple to resolve issues related to property
distribution, child custody, alimony, and other divorce matters.'
It has been claimed that Affleck is 'happy' as he is slowly
moving into his new home in a neighborhood he loves amid his ongoing divorce
proceedings from Jennifer.
A source told People that Ben is 'doing well' and
'slowly moving into his new home' after moving trucks were recently seen
at the marital home he shares with Jennifer.
The insider explained: 'He's where he wants to be: close to
his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is
very focused on the positives.'
Ben closed escrow on his $20.5M five-bedroom, six-bathroom
Brentwood mansion on July 24, which was also Jennifer's birthday.
Meanwhile, Lopez has been house hunting as far back as
May to no avail after the couple put
their $68million 12-bedroom Crestview Manor mansion on the
market.
Amid the divorce, Jennifer also seems to be doing well
as a source claimed 'she still feels very fortunate' despite 'some bitterness'
surrounding the split.
'She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter
to Ben. She's surrounded by family, friends and her kids,' the insider told
People.
Jennifer and Ben legally separated on April 26, with
the actress then filing for divorce in LA County Superior Court on August 20,
citing 'irreconcilable differences'.
On the heels of the filing, Ben was speculated to be dating
RFK Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy, after they were spotted out together in
Los Angeles on various outings.
On Wednesday, sources claimed Jennifer was 'very upset' with
Ben amid rumours that he has been 'hanging out' with Kick in recent weeks.
However, Ben's representative firmly denied the reports,
telling People: 'There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know
each other.'
Jennifer and Ben originally met on the LA set of Martin
Brest's box office bomb Gigli in 2001 but abruptly split just three days before
their wedding in 2004.
They both went on to marry other people, with Jennifer
exchanging vows with Marc Anthony in 2004, while Ben walked down the aisle
with Jennifer Garner in 2005.
However, after splitting from their respective partners,
they eventually got back together in 2021.
The superstar couple first tied the knot at a chapel in Las
Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger ceremony at his Georgia estate the
following month.
The pair then went their separate ways earlier this year,
with it being claimed that they had 'planned' their divorce before Jennifer's
filing on August 20.
