JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK’s divorce faces challenges amid asset disputes







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may face challenges in dividing their assets because they couldn't sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage.

A source told People that their ongoing divorce 'has the potential to get ugly' since they did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

The source noted that 'there are some sticking points over financials' between the superstar, 55, and two-time Oscar winner, 52, who eloped at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

In her divorce filing, Lopez, who listed their separation date as April 26, 2024, wrote that their assets were 'unknown.'

According to California state law, only the income and assets they earned during their short-lived marriage are 'considered community property and subject to division.'

This includes the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased for $60.8 million last year and a number of the projects and endorsements they've done since tying the knot.

They are currently in mediation which is a less formal, faster alternative to a traditional divorce.

According to Wagner & Bloch's website, 'Divorce mediation is an alternative dispute resolution process where a third-party mediator guides a separating couple to resolve issues related to property distribution, child custody, alimony, and other divorce matters.'

It has been claimed that Affleck is 'happy' as he is slowly moving into his new home in a neighborhood he loves amid his ongoing divorce proceedings from Jennifer.

A source told People that Ben is 'doing well' and 'slowly moving into his new home' after moving trucks were recently seen at the marital home he shares with Jennifer.

The insider explained: 'He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.'

Ben closed escrow on his $20.5M five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood mansion on July 24, which was also Jennifer's birthday.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been house hunting as far back as May to no avail after the couple put their $68million 12-bedroom Crestview Manor mansion on the market.

Amid the divorce, Jennifer also seems to be doing well as a source claimed 'she still feels very fortunate' despite 'some bitterness' surrounding the split.

'She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben. She's surrounded by family, friends and her kids,' the insider told People.

Jennifer and Ben legally separated on April 26, with the actress then filing for divorce in LA County Superior Court on August 20, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

On the heels of the filing, Ben was speculated to be dating RFK Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy, after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles on various outings.

On Wednesday, sources claimed Jennifer was 'very upset' with Ben amid rumours that he has been 'hanging out' with Kick in recent weeks.

However, Ben's representative firmly denied the reports, telling People: 'There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other.'

Jennifer and Ben originally met on the LA set of Martin Brest's box office bomb Gigli in 2001 but abruptly split just three days before their wedding in 2004.

They both went on to marry other people, with Jennifer exchanging vows with Marc Anthony in 2004, while Ben walked down the aisle with Jennifer Garner in 2005.

However, after splitting from their respective partners, they eventually got back together in 2021.

The superstar couple first tied the knot at a chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger ceremony at his Georgia estate the following month.

The pair then went their separate ways earlier this year, with it being claimed that they had 'planned' their divorce before Jennifer's filing on August 20.