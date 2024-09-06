JADA PINKETT SMITH sets her Instagram account to private after cryptic post about marriage

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Jada Pinkett Smith has switched her Instagram account to private after she had people speculating that there is trouble in her marriage.
The American actress, 52, had put up a picture of a text
block with a detailed message.
It read: “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he
does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or …
she is not worthy.”
The post's caption read: "Even in some of our great
religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male
counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother
... is not even recognized."
"We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we
exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner
kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE
to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give
birth to treasures," continued the caption. "We need not bond in
fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday."
On Sunday, Sept. 1, she published a series of images on the
site, in which she officially said goodbye to summer.
“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming
in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of
the summer vibez,” she captioned the post.
Her set of photos featured a selfie by the beach and a video
of her riding a jet ski with an unidentified man.
Pinkett Smith's recent Instagram posts come nearly a year
after she opened up about her relationship with the Bad Boys: Ride or
Die star. “I’m going to be by his side,” she said of their
relationship amid the release of her memoir Worthy last fall.
As for the state of her marriage to Smith, Pinkett Smith
said they were "still figuring it out" and revealed that
they had been separated since 2016.
“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work
together," she added. "We just got deep love for each other and we
are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”
The couple, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve in
1997, have been married for 26 years and share two children:
son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23. The King
Richard actor also shares son Trey, 31, with ex-wife Sheree
Zampino.
