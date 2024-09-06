JADA PINKETT SMITH sets her Instagram account to private after cryptic post about marriage







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Jada Pinkett Smith has switched her Instagram account to private after she had people speculating that there is trouble in her marriage.

The American actress, 52, had put up a picture of a text block with a detailed message.

It read: “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy.”

The post's caption read: "Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized."

"We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures," continued the caption. "We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday."

On Sunday, Sept. 1, she published a series of images on the site, in which she officially said goodbye to summer.

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez,” she captioned the post.

Her set of photos featured a selfie by the beach and a video of her riding a jet ski with an unidentified man.

Pinkett Smith's recent Instagram posts come nearly a year after she opened up about her relationship with the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star. “I’m going to be by his side,” she said of their relationship amid the release of her memoir Worthy last fall.

As for the state of her marriage to Smith, Pinkett Smith said they were "still figuring it out" and revealed that they had been separated since 2016.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she added. "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The couple, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997, have been married for 26 years and share two children: son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23. The King Richard actor also shares son Trey, 31, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.