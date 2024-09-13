Jealous Cambodian woman arrested for attempted murder after attacking lady she caught with her Nigerian boyfriend

Friday, September 13, 2024 - A Cambodian woman has been arrested for attempted murder of another woman during a dispute over her Nigerian boyfriend.
Major
Khim Vanna, Deputy Chief of Russey Keo district police, said the suspect
identified as Lim Sokleap, 30, a croupier in a casino in Sihanoukville, was
arrested on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.
The
victim, who has not been named, has been identified by authorities as a
27-year-old karaoke worker residing in the Phnom Penh Thmey commune of Sen Sok
district.
Maj
Vanna said that at 12.30am on August 9, 2024, Sokleap travelled to visit her
boyfriend, named Chali, 35, on the 8th floor of a condo in Tuol Sangke II
commune, Russey Keo district.
According
to the police investigation, Sokleap and Chali were close partners with each
other for three years but lived separately since Sokleap was residing in
Sihanoukville while Chali stayed in Phnom Penh.
He
added that after Sokleap pushed open Chali’s door and entered the room, she saw
Chali with another woman, which enraged her and led to an attack.
“The
suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair and pushed her to sit on the sofa.
Then, she grabbed a meat cleaver and threatened to stab the victim in her
throat, but did not because the Nigerian man intervened,” Maj Vanna said.
He
said that Sokleap allegedly demanded the victim hand over her fee for having
intercourse with Chali.
However,
the victim claimed that she was also Chali’s girlfriend.
Maj Vanna said that after attacking and threatening to kill
the victim, the suspect ordered her to leave Chali’s room at midnight.
Police
discovered a video clip of suspected attacker Sokleap on social media on August
11.
Noting
the video and responding to reports of the attack, police investigated and
Sokleap was arrested at her home on Tuesday this week.
“Sokleap confessed to the offences but claimed that the victim had taken her Nigerian boyfriend from her,” he said.
