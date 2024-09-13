Jealous Cambodian woman arrested for attempted murder after attacking lady she caught with her Nigerian boyfriend







Friday, September 13, 2024 - A Cambodian woman has been arrested for attempted murder of another woman during a dispute over her Nigerian boyfriend.

Major Khim Vanna, Deputy Chief of Russey Keo district police, said the suspect identified as Lim Sokleap, 30, a croupier in a casino in Sihanoukville, was arrested on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The victim, who has not been named, has been identified by authorities as a 27-year-old karaoke worker residing in the Phnom Penh Thmey commune of Sen Sok district.

Maj Vanna said that at 12.30am on August 9, 2024, Sokleap travelled to visit her boyfriend, named Chali, 35, on the 8th floor of a condo in Tuol Sangke II commune, Russey Keo district.

According to the police investigation, Sokleap and Chali were close partners with each other for three years but lived separately since Sokleap was residing in Sihanoukville while Chali stayed in Phnom Penh.

He added that after Sokleap pushed open Chali’s door and entered the room, she saw Chali with another woman, which enraged her and led to an attack.

“The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair and pushed her to sit on the sofa. Then, she grabbed a meat cleaver and threatened to stab the victim in her throat, but did not because the Nigerian man intervened,” Maj Vanna said.

He said that Sokleap allegedly demanded the victim hand over her fee for having intercourse with Chali.

However, the victim claimed that she was also Chali’s girlfriend.

Maj Vanna said that after attacking and threatening to kill the victim, the suspect ordered her to leave Chali’s room at midnight.

Police discovered a video clip of suspected attacker Sokleap on social media on August 11.

Noting the video and responding to reports of the attack, police investigated and Sokleap was arrested at her home on Tuesday this week.

“Sokleap confessed to the offences but claimed that the victim had taken her Nigerian boyfriend from her,” he said.