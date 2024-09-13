Camel buckles under the weight of a heavy man and refuses to get back up (VIDEO)







Friday, September 13, 2024 - A big man tried to mount a camel at a park but the animal refused to move despite efforts by the animal's handlers.

A video shared online shows the camel tucking its limbs beneath its body and lowering itself to ground after the man mounted it.

Three men tried to intervene to prevent the camel from buckling under the weight of the man but they were not successful.

The big man was forced to get down from the beast of burden since it refused to move with him on top.

