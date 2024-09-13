Camel buckles under the weight of a heavy man and refuses to get back up (VIDEO)

Friday, September 13, 2024 - A big man tried to mount a camel at a park but the animal refused to move despite efforts by the animal's handlers.
A video shared online shows the camel tucking its limbs
beneath its body and lowering itself to ground after the man mounted it.
Three men tried to intervene to prevent the camel from
buckling under the weight of the man but they were not successful.
The big man was forced to get down from the beast of burden
since it refused to move with him on top.
Watch the video below.
Camel buckles under the weight of a heavy man and refuses to get back up pic.twitter.com/Vb8oHVXrpA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2024
