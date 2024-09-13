OnlyFans creators made more than every NBA player's salary combined in 2023







Friday, September 13, 2024 - A statistic has been released that shows that OnlyFans content creators made more than the entire NBA players last year.

OnlyFans content creators made well over a billion dollars more than elite basketball players, showing just how lucrative a career selling explicit videos can be.

Basketball Forever found that in 2023, OnlyFans creators all in all earned a whopping $6.6 billion compared to the $4.9 billion earned by NBA players.

The report has shocked people. However, the number of creators on OnlyFans, compared to the number of NBA players, accounts for the higher figures for OnlyFans.

While OnlyFans creators as a group collectively earned more than NBA players in 2023, the average salary of an NBA player remains significantly higher than an individual OnlyFans creator. Top NBA players consistently out-earn most creators on OnlyFans.

On the basketball front, Stephen Curry was the highest-paid basketball player earning a salary of $51,915,615 last season, according to ESPN.

Golden State Warriors have reportedly raised their point guard's annual takings to $55,761,216. Last season, LeBron James earned a staggering $47,607,350 taking home the third highest earnings, behind the Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant on $47,649,433.

Meanwhile, according to Medium, former Disney star Bella Thorne is estimated to earn a whopping $11 million in just a month on OnlyFans, which would see her top the list of NBA earners.

Meanwhile, less famous OnlyFans creator, Bonnie Blue, revealed how she made $250,000 in 21 days when she challenged herself to sleep with 122 college students during Spring Break.

However, there are fair chances that some OnlyFans creator may earn much more, considering their popularity.

Notably, one of the creators, Bryce Adams, who has a 10-acre property, where she runs her show, said in an interview with the Washington Post: “People don’t understand the scale of the opportunity. I mean, really: You can make your own world.”

People have taken to Twitter to react to the announcement.

One person hilariously wrote: "Doesn't surprise me. I'd rather watch p**n than basketball."

While another said: "2.1 million content creators on only fans. 600 players in the NBA if you count them carrying 20 players (off-season only) instead of 18."

OnlyFans reportedly saw a whopping 28% rise in subscribers last year, with 305 million total fans logging into the website. Similarly, the website saw an increase in the number of creators as well.