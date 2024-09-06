Chaos and confusion as more pupils still missing after Endarasha Academy fire tragedy – See how parents were running up and down in search of their children





Friday, September 6, 2024 – More pupils are reportedly still missing at Hillside Endarasha Academy after the tragic fire incident that left 17 pupils dead and scores nursing serious burns.

Some parents were left in a state of confusion after rushing to the school to pick up their children following the fire incident, only to find them missing.

This was confirmed by County Commissioner Peter Murugu, who noted that some pupils are still unaccounted for; something that has devastated parents.

Speaking to journalists, Murugu confirmed that some parents, upon hearing of the tragedy, rushed to the school to collect their children without informing anyone, causing confusion.

The situation made it difficult for school administrators who did not have an accurate record to present to arriving parents streaming in through to the afternoon.

As parents streamed in to collect their children they were being asked to visually identify their children who have been housed in a hall.

The missing pupils could not be accounted for among the burnt or injured.

Immediately after arriving at the learning institution, Education PS Belio Kipsang ordered parents who had collected their children to return the pupils to the learning institution.

In part, Kipsang said, "We are trying to account for every child. We’re asking the parents who picked their children and the community to support us as we consolidate the numbers to ensure that we account for every child who was boarding in this school. "

It has also emerged that the dormitory involved in the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 17 children, was made of wood, contrary to regulations requiring dormitories to be constructed from stone.

