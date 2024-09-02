REVEALED: The key advantage Djibouti’s MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF holds over Kenya’s RAILA ODINGA in the AUC race





Monday, September 2, 2024 - The Djibouti government has released an advertisement outlining why Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Youssouf is the best candidate to replace Moussa Faki Mahamat as African Union Chairperson.

Mahamat is stepping down in February next year after completing two four-year terms in Addis Ababa.

Mahamoud and Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the two front runners in the race to succeed Faki.

In the advert, the Djibouti government stated that Mahamoud has an edge over other candidates because he can fluently speak English, Arabic, and French.

Raila Odinga on his part is only fluent in English and German.

Born on Sep 2 1965 in Djibouti City, Youssouf got his basic education in Djibouti before furthering his education abroad focusing on Linguistics, Business, and Management with his journey in education taking him to Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

Raila Odinga holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Production Technology.

He acquired it from Magdeburg Technical School & Otto-Von-Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany.

He also possesses a Certificate in Senior Management from Kenya Institute of Management.

Raila also holds a Kenya Certificate in Standardization and Quality Control from the University of Denver, Colorado, USA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST