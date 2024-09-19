Convict Deputy IG GILBERT MASENGELI’s troubles compound and may be removed from office – Look!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Pressure continues to pile on embattled Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli after a lawyer filed a petition seeking to remove him from office for contempt of court.

Charles Mugane, an advocate and human rights defender, moved to court seeking to have Masengeli declared unfit to hold public office.

Mugane argued that Masengelil consistently violated Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

"Anytime served in office by Masengeli after his conviction is nothing but a gross mutilation and dismemberment of the very constitution that we so much pride in and in whose defence he swore to uphold," the advocate said.

Last Friday, Masengeli, the then Acting Inspector General, was sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court. This came after he snubbed court summons a record seven times.

His sentencing was followed by a string of controversial events, as Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who sentenced him to six months imprisonment, had his security detail withdrawn.

Masengeli said on Monday that the officers were recalled "for purposes of attending VIP security courses", and Mugambi would have his security reinstated.

Masengeli is now in a precarious situation as he seeks to suspend the jail sentence. With his sentence set to take effect on Friday, the Court of Appeal has pushed the hearing of his application to next week.

