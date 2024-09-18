Shock as BABU OWINO is exposed for awarding himself Donholm Primary School Construction tender and allegedly looting Sh43 Million!





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai Onyango has exposed how Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been looting Constituency Development Funds (CDF) meant for his constituency.

In a social media statement on Wednesday, Robert Alai, a fierce rival of Babu Owino, claimed that the ODM lawmaker awarded a Sh43 million construction tender to his own company to build classrooms at Donholm Primary School.

However, the latest report by the Auditor General shows the work at Donholm Primary School is not complete, and the contractor who happens to be Babu Owino was paid Sh 43 million.

“Babu Owino is the main contractor in Donholm Primary School. He is the contractor who is doing nothing but looting the CDF coffers.

"I want to teach Babu Owino how proper oversight is done.

"Ask him where he has taken the over Ksh 43 million grabbed from the CDF to pay himself for work not done at Donholm Primary School,” Alai wrote on X.

Babu Owino has yet to defend himself against these serious accusations, which could significantly damage his reputation.

