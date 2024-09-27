Impeaching GACHAGUA is expelling all KIKUYUs from your Government – UDA senator tells President RUTO and warns of consequences.





Friday, September 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has been warned of dire consequences if he proceeds with the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa on Thursday tabled an impeachment motion against Gachagua.

According to Barasa, the charges levelled against the DP in the impeachment motion include attempted coup, gross misconduct, abuse of office, legal breaches, and constitutional violation among others.

However, speaking on Friday, Kiambu County Senator Karung’o wa Thwang’wa warned President Ruto that allowing Gachagua's impeachment would be seen as abandoning the Kikuyu nation and could reignite the ethnic rivalry between the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities that ended in 2022.

“A vote to impeach Rigathi Gachagua is effectively to vote against the Kikuyu community.

"This could undermine the trust established between the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities during the 2022 presidential election.

"My advice is to approach this situation thoughtfully otherwise, things may never return to how they once were,” Thang’wa urged Ruto.

