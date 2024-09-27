Stay far away from UDA wrangles, you did not elect RUTO – BUZEKI tells RAILA’s men and labels them 'political scavengers'





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, has slammed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for its involvement in the ongoing wrangles within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Writing on X on Friday, Buzeki advised ODM MPs to keep away from engaging in UDA's internal affairs and instead focus on serving Kenyans.

Further describing ODM as political scavengers, the businessman said by engaging in political theatrics, the party will only worsen the situation.

"Those like me who did not play a role in electing President Ruto should steer clear of UDA politics.

"Parliament must focus on easing the burden on Kenyans caused by unnecessary political theatrics that will not solve the current poverty that our people experience.

"ODM are audacious political scroungers. They are the reason our country will go from bad to worse," Buzeki wrote on X.

ODM leaders have been involved in the ongoing UDA supremacy battles where allies of President William Ruto want Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeached.

The Kenyan DAILY POST