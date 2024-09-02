If you want to experience similar tribulations that Job faced in the Bible, settle for a broke girl with high taste - Man says







Monday, September 2, 2024 - A man called Okechukwu Azubuike has said that a man who marries a broke girl with high taste and a quest for material things will end up like Job in the Bible.

“If you want to experience similar tribulations and agony that Job faced in the Bible, or if you want to become the modern-day Job as a guy, then go ahead and settle for a broke girl with high taste and a quest for material things despite having no financial resources. She will dump you and settle for your driver the day he becomes more financially successful,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Job, a righteous, God-fearing man, experienced severe trials and afflictions. Job lost all of his property, his children died, and he suffered great physical agony



