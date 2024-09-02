"Every time I see beautiful women, my first prayer is they never get married" Feminist says as she shares a PHOTO of Miss Universe Nigeria winner, CHIDINMA ADETSHINA







Monday, September 2, 2024 - A feminist on Facebook has said that she hopes beautiful women never get married and she gave reason.

Uduak Etuk explained that she doesn't want any man to be able to claim the woman as the owner.

She wrote: "Everytime I see beautiful women, my first prayer is they never get married. The idea that someone will try to pass off himself or herself as the 'OWNER' of this type of specimen gives my heart palpitations. ©️Uddie."





She added: "Isn't it triggering for you that I look at a woman and my first thought is how she should OWN her life in every way without the need to associate it with a man? Cos you look at a woman and your first thought is how she is inadequate, not enough and failed as a human, which is why your mind wants

"For her to 'have a man'? Loooool your heart has been programmed to rule her off instantly, so your first thought is, is she in a relationship? Who 'owns' her? Loooool

"Cos that is only when and how you would be able to look at her the most amazing specimen of this Universe, with any respect and awe. that is a sick and diseased mentality my love. Sick and diseased ©️Uddie."