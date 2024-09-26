Identity of the man who set his wife’s mortgaged house on fire over cheating unveiled - He is a former journalist at Chamgei FM (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Former Chamgei FM presenter Parvin Sigei is at the center of controversy after torching his wife's mortgaged house.

Sigei went berserk and torched his wife’s posh home estimated to be worth Ksh 7 Million, following endless domestic disputes.

Infidelity is said to be among the reasons behind his troubled marriage, with reports emerging that his wife has been cheating on him with multiple men.

Word has it that Sigei fell into depression when his wife started disrespecting him even after buying her a car and getting her a good job.

Detectives visited the torched house located along Kangundo Road and processed the scene as the investigation continues.





















