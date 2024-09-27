I am the 5th wife - Woman whose posh home valued at Ksh 7 million was torched by her Kalenjin husband opens up! Ogopa Wanaume.





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Estranged wife to former Chamgei FM presenter Parvin Sigei has broken her silence after he torched her house along Kangundo Road, following a domestic dispute.

She claims that the seasoned radio presenter is looking for sympathy on social media and lying that he bought her the house.

She reportedly bought the house on a mortgage.

Although Parvin has been accusing her of cheating, he is reportedly a serial cheater.

He has been dumped by his previous wives for cheating.





She claims that she is the 5th wife.

Parvin’s wife further claims he is looking for sympathy on social media and shedding crocodile tears because he is being pursued by DCI after torching her house.

See the conversation that she had with a friend. Link1>> and Link2>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.