Chaos at JKIA as hundreds of passengers left stranded after workers began the strike over the controversial ADANI deal





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Normal services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were disrupted after Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) workers officially commenced their strike yesterday to demonstrate against President William Ruto nefarious decision to lease the airport to a rogue Indian company called Adani Group.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded on the night of Tuesday night as all planes at the JKIA were grounded.

Last night, long queues were experienced beginning around 9 pm with several passengers reporting runway traffic.

"JKIA staff go-slow causes long lines as they plan to go on strike at midnight over Adani takeover deal. They’re declaring a 'total lockdown' to oppose the Indian firm, several employees tell me," one of the passengers, Larry Madowo, noted.

"I’m on one of the last flights out of JKIA at 2359 hours - if it makes it - before the airport workers’ strike begins at midnight."

As of 12:23am, Madowo revealed that his plane was still waiting on the runway.

Other passengers confirmed that once the strike officially kicked off at midnight no plane had taken off at JKIA worsening the situation.

Others were concerned that those flying in from abroad had mixed with others planning to depart, a situation that posed a security risk.

Earlier, the workers had given the government and JKIA an ultimatum to make public a deal it entered with Adani Group Holdings to manage the international airport.

All employees of KAA had downed tools and no one was at the entry points to check on-boarding passengers while several other flights were cancelled.

"JKIA is completely overwhelmed, it can’t handle the traffic. It’s chaos. There are now brokers getting paid to get you to the front of the line," another traveller, Edwin Dande, expressed frustration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST