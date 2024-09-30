I will not fall into RUTO’s trap! GACHAGUA now reveals RUTO’s evil plans to divide Mt. Kenya using KINDIKI





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed never to fall into President William Ruto’s trap as his impeachment is just a heartbeat away.

Gachagua, while engaging with residents of Meru Town, said he will not fight Interior CS Kithure Kindiki whom Ruto is allegedly using to divide Mt. Kenya.

According to Gachagua, Ruto is intent on dividing the Mount Kenya vote by setting him against Kindiki.

He noted that he would not take on Kindiki in the battle to become the Mt Kenya Kingpin.

"There are some youths who have been given handouts to split us into Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West; but if we divide, that will be the end," he stated.

"We are not fools. Now they want to bring our son Professor Kindiki so we can rival him. We saw this happen during Moi's time," he added.

The Deputy President cited several past political figures James Njiru, Kuria Kanyingi, GG Kariuki, Kariuki Chotara, and the late Joseph Kamotho, who all stemmed from Central Kenya but were affiliated with different political parties over the years.

With an impeachment motion set to be tabled against him in less than 24 hours, it seems Gachagua has gone on the defensive, and will almost certainly not go down without a fight.

