Forget the tribal rumours, this is exactly why RUTO wants GACHAGUA impeached – This is more serious than we thought





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged on the genesis of the fallout between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his boss, William Ruto.

As a result, Gachagua is now facing imminent impeachment on Tuesday with at least 300 MPs reportedly supporting the ouster.

According to reports, a 40-page impeachment motion against Gachagua is ready for tabling and contains nine damning allegations against the embattled DP.

Sharp differences between Gachagua and Ruto are believed to be at the centre of the motion, with the former reportedly banging the table in frustration after being denied a Ksh8 billion package by the President in one of their meetings.

Gachagua is said to have arrived at the figure by calculating every vote Ruto got in the Mount Kenya region by 4,000.

The DP was reportedly only willing to walk away from his job if the sum was matched.

Furthermore, he is accused of abusing his office by diverting material meant to facilitate the construction of the Malindi-Kilifi Highway to a private road leading to a hotel linked to him.

The DP is also under scrutiny for allegedly accruing Ksh5.7 billion in his two years in office, which is a hefty amount compared to his annual salary of Ksh12 million.

Other charges likely to be tabled against the Gachagua include leaking state secrets despite taking an oath of secrecy, threatening and intimidating lawmakers, and allegedly sponsoring the violence that was witnessed by goons during the June and July Gen-Z protests.

Gachagua's 'one man, one vote, one shilling' narrative is also believed to be a huge promoter of tribalism, hence becoming a factor in his impeachment drive.

If the allegations against the Deputy President hold any weight, then by law, they are solid grounds to impeach him as per Article 150(1)(b) of the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST