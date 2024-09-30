GACHAGUA denies banging the table and demanding Sh 8 billion from RUTO - I have made enough money!





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that he disrespected his boss, President William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local radio stations on Sunday, Gachagua termed reports that he banged the table during a meeting with the president baseless.

While dismissing claims that he demanded Sh 8 billion as his exit condition, the second in command stated that he was uninterested in material benefits and that his priority was serving Kenyans.

Gachagua said that if he were driven by money, he would have dumped Ruto during former president Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

The DP stated that his children are grown up, so he has no interest in accumulating wealth.

“I have no interest in any benefits or any money. If it is money I wanted, I would have been bought out by political opponents to part ways with President Ruto during the last regime, but I am not greedy.

"I don’t have many needs; my children are grown up and my wife is a pastor… I do not put money first, Kenyans are my priority," Gachagua said.

The claims that Gachagua banged the table during a meeting with the president are part of the allegations in the impeachment motion.

The Deputy President was accused of demanding compensation for every vote Ruto received in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region during their 2022 presidential campaign to leave office.

