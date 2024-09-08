POPE FRANCIS mourns the 21 pupils who died at Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - The head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis his condolences to the families of the 21 pupils who perished in a dormitory fire at Hillside Academy in Endarasha, Nyeri County, on Thursday.

In his statement, Pope Francis expressed his spiritual closeness to those affected by the fire tragedy in his condolences through a letter addressed to President William Ruto.

He also prayed for the Lord’s blessings and strength during this difficult time.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to be informed of the loss of the young lives that occurred during a fire at the Hillside Endarasha academy in the County of Nyeri and expresses his spiritual closeness to all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, especially the injured and the families who grieve.

“He commends the souls of the deceased to the loving Mercy of Almighty God and offers his prayers for the personnel and the civil authorities who continue to provide assistance.

"Upon all, the holy Father invokes the Lord’s blessings of strength, peace, and consolation,” the letter stated.

The letter was delivered via the Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Kenya.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday night, ravaged a boys’ dormitory at the school, which housed more than 150 boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

The Kenyan DAILY POST