RUTO is solely responsible for the killings and abductions of Gen Zs during anti-government protests - Says JIMI WANJIGI





Wednesday, September 9, 2024 - Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi has accused President William Ruto of being solely responsible for the killings and abductions of youths during the anti-government protests in June and July.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wanjigi accused President Ruto’s administration of illegally using State machinery to “spread terror amongst Kenyans” through abductions, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

While terming the President as a ‘Constitution delinquent,’ Wanjigi claimed the Head of State used the police and military to terrorize Kenyans leading to the deaths of more than 60 youths and over 100 abductions.

“President Ruto has not only violated the Constitution of Kenya but also contravened the oath of office he took,” Wanjigi said...

“He has become Constitution delinquent. For the avoidance of doubt, President Ruto is solely responsible for the abductions, enforced disappearances, and murdering of the young people of this country Gen Z.

"He has turned police into his political militia,” he said.

