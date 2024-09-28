Marachi West MCA almost wets his pants after he was confronted by the locals over a stalled water project (VIDEO).





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Marachi West Member of County Assembly Simon Maina Kuria was confronted by some locals over a stalled water project after he visited his ward.

The locals accused him of making false promises and warned him that he might go home in 2027.

The disgruntled locals further accused the MCA’s advisors of misleading him and demanded to know where he took the money allocated for the water project.

Kuria, a Kikuyu, was elected an MCA at a ward in Busia County which is predominantly occupied by Luhyas and Luos.

He was born and raised in Busia County.

Watch the video.

This is what we should do to Ruto. Take him to stalled projects, and let him explain what happened. pic.twitter.com/lZwtgVi1mg — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) September 28, 2024

