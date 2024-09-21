I ran for my life after two months - LADY shares her experience dating a divorcee who is obsessed with cleanliness







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A lady called Ann Amos has shared her experience dating a divorcee who is obsessed with cleanliness.

“I dated one divorcee for barely two months, He was obsessed with neatness, I basically felt dirty around him, you can take a drive with him and probably throw a chocolate or snack leather out the window, him go park go pick am, he has a bin in his car. You can’t even sleep without panties, asin you must wear pant or joggers, only nighty no go work,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

You can’t drop your handbag on the chair. My girlfriend and I went to his place one time, and she kept her bag on the hand of the couch, he told her to drop it on the floor cause the bag can be carrying germs considering she uses it in public.

Him no dey share towel, he has dozens of new towels. Every time him get visitor, you go get new towel wey you go carry dey go. He keeps pure white slippers at his door entrance, so that he can tell when your legs are dirty and whether or not the cleaner cleans the house well. He inspects you when you’re cooking, to make sure you are clean.

And he cooks well too, so most times he prefer cooking himself. You wash your hands every damn time. Omoh I understood why he was divorced… I ran for my life.



