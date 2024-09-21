Discipling your wife once in a while to reset her is not bad - Married man says







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A married man called Ifeanyi Onyechimelueze Iyida has said that it's not too bad for men to beat their wives once in a while.

He stated this while commenting on a post by a Facebook user, Ifeanyi Abugu, who said that marriages in which couples beat one another take the grace of God to survive.

“Especially that of a wife beating the husband, that one is too bad. As for the husband, once in a while no too bad. These gender's brains dey work like phone and computer. If you don't reset to factory reset from time to time e no go function properly,” Ifeanyi Onyechimelueze Iyida wrote.



