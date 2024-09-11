I have a good relationship with VICTOR OSIMHEN even if he dives a lot - JOSE MOURINHO







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Former Chelsea manager and current Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho has labelled Victor Osimhen a “fantastic player,” who he likes a lot but accused the striker of "diving a lot."

Mourinho's team faced Osimhen's former team, Napoli during the coach's stint with Serie A club, AS Roma. The striker recently moved on loan to Turkish club Galatasaray, a rival of Fenerbahce, Mourinho's current club.

Mourinho says he would have bought the striker for €75m if he had the cash.

“Osimhen is a fantastic player,” Mourinho was quoted by Fanatik.

“If I were in a club that could spend 70-75 Millions, I would buy him.

“I have no problem with Victor, I have a good relationship with him, even if he dives a lot.

“I told Osimhen, ‘you are one of the best players in Africa along with Salah. Before there were Drogba, Eto’o and Weah. You can’t be diving’.”