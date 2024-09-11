HARRIS baits TRUMP on his rallies, he eats the bait (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris baited Trump with a jibe about his campaign rallies during their first ever presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10.
She taunted Trump by saying people walked out of his rallies
before they were finished, and the ex-president bit on it hard.
"I'm going to actually
do something really unusual, and I'm going to invite you to attend one of
Donald Trump's rallies, because it's a really interesting thing to watch,"
Harris said.
“You will see during the
course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal
Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer.”
"And what you will also
notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and
boredom," Harris said. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will
not hear him talk about is you."
Trump was annoyed by her statement, and insisted on
responding to it even though he was being asked another question.
"Let me respond ... to
the rallies," Trump said. "She said, people started leaving. People
don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go. And the people that do go,
she's busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a
different light."
Watch the videos below
The precise moment Kamala Harris won the debate. She sent Trump into full-tilt “Rally Trump” mode, which was precisely what she wanted. She even made it clear she wanted people to see what his rallies sounded like — and he literally gave it to us LIVE on the debate stage 😅🤌 pic.twitter.com/Dz40hNZ7A5— Josh Olin (@JD_2020) September 11, 2024
