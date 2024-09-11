HARRIS baits TRUMP on his rallies, he eats the bait (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris baited Trump with a jibe about his campaign rallies during their first ever presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10.

She taunted Trump by saying people walked out of his rallies before they were finished, and the ex-president bit on it hard.

"I'm going to actually do something really unusual, and I'm going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump's rallies, because it's a really interesting thing to watch," Harris said.

“You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer.”

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," Harris said. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you."

Trump was annoyed by her statement, and insisted on responding to it even though he was being asked another question.

"Let me respond ... to the rallies," Trump said. "She said, people started leaving. People don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go. And the people that do go, she's busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light."

