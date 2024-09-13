See the percentage of Kenyans who believe RUTO is 'corrupt to the core' – This is a big shame to the President!





Friday, September 13,2024 - Lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso conducted an online opinion poll asking Kenyans whether they believe President William Ruto is as corrupt as portrayed by both local and international media.

Ruto was elected in 2022 by a large number of Kenyans who hoped he would address and eliminate the corruption that plagued the previous administration.

However, since Ruto took office in 2022, corruption has become prevalent, reaching a peak in June when young Kenyans demanded the President’s resignation over corruption, misuse of public resources, and poor governance.

Since June, Ruto has been engaging in public relations stunts to portray his government as fighting corruption.

This has prompted Kebaso to ask Kenyans whether they still believe Ruto is corrupt.

Over 34,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 92.9 percent stated that they still believe Ruto is corrupt to the core.

5.5% of the participants stated that Ruto is a man of integrity, while 1.5% believed he was corrupt but had stopped.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll results.

