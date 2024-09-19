How detectives nabbed a notorious gang of 6 men who have been posing as matatu operators and robbing passengers - They even kidnap some of the victims (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - In a bizarre case of Matatu operators and passengers on the face value but dangerous thugs in reality, hawk-eyed Operations Support Unit (OSU) detectives have arrested a gang of six men who have been posing as matatu operators in Parklands only to turn against passengers, rob them of their valuables, kidnap others and later abandon them after completing their evil mission.

The six hoodlums who have been operating while on board a matatu Reg. No. KAQ 654A were arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The said informer happened to have witnessed the accident where another vehicle was hit and badly damaged by the said matatu along Kipande road.

Prior to the accident, the robbers had kidnapped and robbed a passenger only to be involved in an accident after which they fled the scene.

On the fateful day, the thugs who were posing as matatu operators heading to town are reported to have picked a passenger at Kempinski only for part of the gang members to disembark from the matatu leaving the lady at the mercy of their fellow robbers.

Upon starting their mission, the lady started screaming and calling for help causing the robbers to panic causing an accident that gave them up to a hawk-eyed member of the public who later confided in the DCI on what she had discovered on the fateful day.

Immediately after receiving the tip, a quick-witted team of OSU detectives was assembled and sent on a mission that has led to the arrest of Boniface Wachira Mwangi, Jackson Kimani Thuo, Titus Mburu Njonjo, Dennis Omondi Otieno, George Vincent Otieno and John Waweru Njenga (A receiver who was found in possession of 5 mobile phones and one tablet).

As efforts to arrest a female gang member who is still at large gain momentum, we appeal to anyone who may have fallen victim to the activities of this gang to come forward and make a report at the DCI Headquarters Operations Directorate for further action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.