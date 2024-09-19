Enough is enough! Nobody is interested in your wrangles anymore – RAILA’s man now tells ICHUNG’WAH and GACHAGUA





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has blasted Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over their ongoing wrangles.

The tension between Ichung'wah and Gachagua has escalated recently, centered around issues of leadership and regional politics within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In a statement on X, Ole Kina asked the two leaders to stop fighting and instead channel their energy towards service delivery to Kenyans.

According to the ODM Senator, the leaders should prioritize working for Kenyans instead of the wrangles.

"The prosperity of the Kenyan people should be the priority of every Kenyan leader not a shouting match between the majority leader and the deputy president. Just shut up and work for Kenyans.

"We do not want a competition of how much each of you is worth or misappropriated," the Narok Senator said via X platform.

Ichung'wah has publicly criticized Gachagua for his perceived abrasive leadership style and alleged failure to support government policies.

According to the Kikuyu MP, his fallout with Gachagua started following the DP's advocacy for the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has warned dissenting leaders from the Mt. Kenya region of potential repercussions if they do not align with his vision for the region's political future.

