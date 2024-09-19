Detectives arrest more machete-wielding thugs behind violent robberies in Mombasa (PHOTO).

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - DCI detectives drawn from Coast Regional Headquarters have arrested two individuals believed to be behind a spate of robberies while wielding pangas and using a motorcycle as their mode of transport.
Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban, 22 years, and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu, 19
years were smoked out of their hideout at Utange village from where they were
planning their next attack.
The duo is believed to be behind a series of panga attacks
including a violent robbery resulting in a fatal incident on July 18, 2024.
They are also linked to three separate robberies on September
14, 2024, in Majengo, Makupa and Tononoka.
A search of their residence resulted in the recovery of several
items including 1 panga, 3 knives, 2 assorted mobile phones, two backpacks, and an
ID card belonging to Yusuf Amani Yusuf among other items.
The Director of Criminal Investigations extends his sincere
appreciation to members of the public for their unwavering support in the fight
against crime and sends a stern warning to would-be criminals that no resources
will be spared in the fight against their unlawful ways.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
