Detectives arrest more machete-wielding thugs behind violent robberies in Mombasa (PHOTO).





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - DCI detectives drawn from Coast Regional Headquarters have arrested two individuals believed to be behind a spate of robberies while wielding pangas and using a motorcycle as their mode of transport.

Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban, 22 years, and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu, 19 years were smoked out of their hideout at Utange village from where they were planning their next attack.

The duo is believed to be behind a series of panga attacks including a violent robbery resulting in a fatal incident on July 18, 2024.

They are also linked to three separate robberies on September 14, 2024, in Majengo, Makupa and Tononoka.

A search of their residence resulted in the recovery of several items including 1 panga, 3 knives, 2 assorted mobile phones, two backpacks, and an ID card belonging to Yusuf Amani Yusuf among other items.

The Director of Criminal Investigations extends his sincere appreciation to members of the public for their unwavering support in the fight against crime and sends a stern warning to would-be criminals that no resources will be spared in the fight against their unlawful ways.

