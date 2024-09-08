CS OPARANYA changes his mind as he speaks on listing Hustler Fund defaulters on CRB and using Chiefs to recover the money

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out the possibility of listing Kenyans who have defaulted the Hustler Fund loans on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
This is even as he had vowed to
go after the defaulters by any means necessary, including listing them on CRB.
Speaking during an interview,
Oparanya noted that the government was exploring other ways to recover the
funds.
He explained that the government
did not want to disrupt the businesses of defaulters, as it preferred them to
continue operating.
“We haven’t gotten there yet.
You know the President said these are hustlers. We want to see how we will talk
to them slowly and then they pay. We also don’t want to destroy their business
life. We want them to continue doing business,” Oparanya remarked.
The CS maintained that
the government was exploring using chiefs and assistant chiefs to
reach the defaulters.
"We want to use other ways
such as having chiefs or assistant chiefs talk to them about the benefits of
the Hustler Fund because, as I have said, we know where they come from,"
he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments