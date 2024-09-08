CS OPARANYA changes his mind as he speaks on listing Hustler Fund defaulters on CRB and using Chiefs to recover the money





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out the possibility of listing Kenyans who have defaulted the Hustler Fund loans on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

This is even as he had vowed to go after the defaulters by any means necessary, including listing them on CRB.

Speaking during an interview, Oparanya noted that the government was exploring other ways to recover the funds.

He explained that the government did not want to disrupt the businesses of defaulters, as it preferred them to continue operating.

“We haven’t gotten there yet. You know the President said these are hustlers. We want to see how we will talk to them slowly and then they pay. We also don’t want to destroy their business life. We want them to continue doing business,” Oparanya remarked.

The CS maintained that the government was exploring using chiefs and assistant chiefs to reach the defaulters.

"We want to use other ways such as having chiefs or assistant chiefs talk to them about the benefits of the Hustler Fund because, as I have said, we know where they come from," he added.

