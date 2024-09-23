Here is the video of GACHAGUA in GITHURAI that left RUTO and State House in panic mode – 'A villager was welcomed like a King'





Monday, September 23, 2024 - President William Ruto and his advisors should not underestimate his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who is making complex political maneuvers in the Mt Kenya region.

For the past six months, Gachagua who has been labeled a tribal bigot by Ruto and his accomplices has been making sophisticated moves that are making him a darling of the vote-rich region.

In fact, almost half of the 7.1 million votes that helped Ruto win the presidency in 2022 came from the Mount Kenya region.

On Sunday, Gachagua addressed a mammoth crowd during a stopover in Githurai which is considered a gateway to the Mt Kenya region, and this, according to our sources, shocked Ruto and his state house handlers.

Githurai residents came in numbers and welcomed Gachagua like a villager who had become a king.

A mammoth crowd gathered at the busy Thika Superhighway to welcome the second in command who has accused Ruto's allies of scheming to impeach him.

President William Ruto was almost BITTEN by the SNAKE the day parliament was INVADED. If he can't shake off the snake in his government, he'll have himself to blame! This kind of whipping emotions and shouting RUTO MUST GO in the presence of Riggy G simply means the deputy… pic.twitter.com/M8E6NFLfQu — Bianca™ (@BiancaNaom1) September 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST