CCTV captures the moment a lorry driver almost ran over bystanders near Burudani Address Club along Thika Road after losing control (VIDEO).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - A group of bystanders escaped death by a whisker when a lorry nearly ran them over on the busy Thika Superhighway.

The driver was trying to avoid hitting a reckless man who stood in the middle of the road when he lost control of the vehicle and almost ran over some bystanders.

The driver has been praised on social media for preventing a potentially fatal accident.

He tried his level best to avoid running over people standing by the roadside during the accident.

Watch the video.

CCTV captures the moment a lorry driver almost ran over bystanders near Burudani Address Club along Thika Road after losing control pic.twitter.com/q9du2sZsVq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.