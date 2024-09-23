Atheists in Kenya Society call for the impeachment of GACHAGUA and accuse the DP of promoting tribalism.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - The Atheists in Kenya Society has supported a plan by President William Ruto’s allies to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement signed by Atheist of Kenya President Harrison Mumia on Monday, the society said Gachagua is a national leader but has been fighting for the interests of the Mt Kenya region only.

“In the past few weeks, Kenyans have observed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua strategically using tribalism to promote his selfish political agenda.

"The Deputy President has become adept at leveraging tribal allegiance for personal benefit, narrow interests, patronage, and cronyism,” Mumia noted.

Mumia further said Gachagua is taking the country to the 2007-08 era with his tribal and divisive politics.

“We all remember how Kenya's 2007-08 post-election violence revealed the extent to which tribal forces could quickly bring a country to the brink of civil war. The Atheists In Kenya Society demands for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” he said.

Some of Ruto’s close allies have vowed to table an impeachment motion against Gachagua and vowed that will happen in the next two weeks.

