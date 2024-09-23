Here are names of 2 ODM MPs who are preparing a motion to impeach GACHAGUA - MALALA spills the beans.

Monday, September 23, 2024 - The motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is being prepared by two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament, who are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala has stated.
Speaking on Sunday, Malala said
the motion to impeach Gachagua is being prepared by Homa Bay Town MP Peter
Kaluma and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed.
Malala also warned President
William Ruto against supporting the impeachment of Gachagua since it would turn
against him.
“I have been informed that the MPs being fronted to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua are Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma.
"I’m telling you, Mr. President, those MPs will start
by impeaching Gachagua, and then they will turn against you in 2027,” Malala
stated.
Malala also pleaded with the
President to put his house in order and remember the hardships Gachagua went
through during Uhuru’s administration to help him secure the presidency.
Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba
echoed Malala’s sentiments, saying that plans to impeach the second in command
were in full swing.
“There are some elements that
wake up every day with a plot on how to ensure you don’t succeed,” she
lamented.
“Those are the same people who
have come together with leaders from ODM to bring a motion to impeach Rigathi
Gachagua next week.”
On his part, DP Gachagua called
on President Ruto to keep his house in order.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments