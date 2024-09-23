Here are names of 2 ODM MPs who are preparing a motion to impeach GACHAGUA - MALALA spills the beans.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - The motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is being prepared by two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament, who are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala has stated.

Speaking on Sunday, Malala said the motion to impeach Gachagua is being prepared by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed.

Malala also warned President William Ruto against supporting the impeachment of Gachagua since it would turn against him.

“I have been informed that the MPs being fronted to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua are Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma.

"I’m telling you, Mr. President, those MPs will start by impeaching Gachagua, and then they will turn against you in 2027,” Malala stated.

Malala also pleaded with the President to put his house in order and remember the hardships Gachagua went through during Uhuru’s administration to help him secure the presidency.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba echoed Malala’s sentiments, saying that plans to impeach the second in command were in full swing.

“There are some elements that wake up every day with a plot on how to ensure you don’t succeed,” she lamented.

“Those are the same people who have come together with leaders from ODM to bring a motion to impeach Rigathi Gachagua next week.”

On his part, DP Gachagua called on President Ruto to keep his house in order.

