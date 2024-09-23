An alarm raised over armed thugs hiding in the bush and attacking motorists along the Southern bypass - A witness reveals a horrific incident he witnessed over the weekend.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - An X user has narrated an incident he witnessed over the weekend along the Southern Bypass where a motorist was attacked by armed thugs and injured.

The victim parked his car by the roadside to change the tyre then thugs accosted him.

The ruthless thugs were hiding in a nearby bush waiting to attack motorists.

They attacked him with stones and a panga, before robbing him of his personal items.

The victim was rescued by other motorists and taken to the hospital.

According to the eyewitness, they tried to call several emergency numbers but none was answered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.