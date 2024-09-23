Rogue Pastor NG’ANG’A instructs his bodyguards to eject a young man from his crusade for recording him while he was abusing his cameraman (VIDEO).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism church ordered a young man to be ejected from a crusade for recording him without his consent.

Ng’ang’a was lecturing his cameraman and calling him a fool for sleeping on his job when he noticed the man was recording him.

He instructed his bodyguards to eject him from the crusade.

“Nimelipia kiwanja. Toa yeye (I have paid for this ground. Eject him,” ) Ng’ang’a instructed his bodyguards.

The bodyguards moved with speed and ejected the man as those who had turned up for the crusade watched in dismay.

Watch the video.

Pastor NG’ANG’A instructs his bodyguards to eject a young man from his crusade for recording him while he was abusing his cameraman pic.twitter.com/iReRIc7W1n — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2024

