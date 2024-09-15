If women don't put their feet down they will be turned into child-bearing domestic helps paying half or more of the bills - Pharmacist says







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Mobility-challenged pharmacist, Blessing Mary Ocheido, has said that a lot of women in this generation will be turned into child-bearing and child-rearing domestic helps spilling bills with their husbands if they don't take a stand.

She stated this on Sunday while reacting to a post by one Naomi questioning men who expect their wives to give birth, breastfeed, take care of the home and still split bills 50/50.

“If a lot of women in this generation do not put their feet down they will be turned into child-bearing and child-rearing domestic helps paying half or more of the bills. Where is the sense in that?,” Ocheido wrote.