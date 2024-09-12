Drama as a rogue traffic police officer is confronted by passengers and beaten up after he broke a matatu’s windscreen after the driver refused to give him a bribe (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A rogue traffic police officer faced the wrath of passengers after he was caught demanding a bribe from a matatu driver.

The officer flagged down the matatu and demanded a bribe from the driver, leading to a confrontation.

He then got into the vehicle and started harassing the driver while demanding a bribe.

As the confrontation ensued, he broke the matatu’s windscreen, prompting the passengers to gang up against him.

The passengers unleashed kicks and blows on the police officer as he ran for his dear life.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

A traffic Police officer get confronted.



“We ndio unaibia watu wewe. Wewe ni Mwizi. Kwanini unaibia gari wewe. Wewe ni mwizi. Unavunja kioo ya gari kwanini?”



This is earlier today as shared via DM. pic.twitter.com/8WS8ekEeJC — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) September 12, 2024

