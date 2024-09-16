Has RUTO panicked over GACHAGUA's campaign blitzkrieg in Mt Kenya region? – See what he told him about the 2027 election





Monday, September 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to stop campaigning for the 2027 presidential election.

In recent months, Gachagua has switched to campaign mode, touring counties across the Mt Kenya region and urging voters to unite ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking in Nyeri county on Sunday, Ruto told Gachagua to keep off early campaigns and instead focus on delivering the government's agenda to Kenyans.

Ruto said the leadership in 2027 will ultimately be left to God and the people, emphasizing that campaigns and political discussions should take a backseat for now, given elections are still three years away.

“Let’s reduce the talk about 2027. The year 2027 is for God and the people to decide.

"Right now, we have three years ahead, and that time shouldn’t just be used to plan how to win elections.

"Focus first on how to serve the people,” Ruto said.

The head of state argued that leaders cannot be elected and immediately start campaigning for reelection without first delivering to the electorates.

Ruto asked leaders to focus on delivering the Kenya Kwanza manifesto as they promised during the campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST