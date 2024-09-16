Kikuyu community hates betrayal, we punished our son, UHURU KENYATTA, for it! – GACHAGUA warns!





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that the Kikuyu community despises betrayal, which is why they abandoned former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Kirinyaga county on Sunday, Gachagua said after supporting President William Ruto’s government in 2022, some people have started playing politics of betrayal without appreciating ties of long-term friendship between him and his boss.

“Some people value politics as a very important issue and forget about friendship.

"When President Ruto faced a lot of difficulties and problems, most of his friends ran away, but I, Gachagua, stood with him until he occupied the State House," Gachagua said.

“That is the kind of person I am, I have not changed, we are truthful men, there are many people who promise friendship and there are those who practice friendship; we are those with a proven record of unwavering friendship,” Gachagua added.

On Sunday, Gachagua skipped President William Ruto's event in Nyeri County, indicating that all is not well between the two leaders.

