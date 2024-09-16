MOSES KURIA hints that GACHAGUA will be impeached and sent home for undermining President RUTO





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has hinted that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be impeached for undermining President William Ruto.

Commenting on Sunday after Gachagua missed President William Ruto’s event in Nyeri, Moses Kuria, a member of the President's economic advisory team, declared that they will no longer tolerate the Deputy President's disrespect toward his boss.

“This is the last time this seat will be vacant, I swear,” Kuria wrote on X Sunday evening.

Instead of attending Ruto's event at Ngangarithi Primary School Grounds, Gachagua was at Baricho Catholic Parish in Kirinyaga County for its 100-year centenary celebrations.

As another sign of discord within the government, Gachagua did not receive Ruto at the airport upon his return from Germany.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah received the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST